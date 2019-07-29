UAE donates $50m to UNRWA

UAE announced a $50 million contribution to the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA), a statement said today.

UNRWA said this reiterates the UAE’s “commitment to support the vital and life-saving services provided by the Agency to over five million Palestine refugees in Syria, Lebanon, Jordan, Gaza and the West Bank.”

The UNRWA added: “The UAE is a valued and reliable partner to the Agency, and one of a select few donors whose regular support over several decades has greatly contributed to the Agency’s ability to carry out its mandate.”

UNRWA Commissioner-General Pierre Krahenbuhl commended the outstanding show of support from the UAE.

According to the statement, Krahenbuhl said: “At a time of intense pressure on our Agency, the immense generosity of the United Arab Emirates sends a clear message that Palestine refugees are not alone. In addition to a crucial financial contribution, it is also a show of solidarity by the UAE for which I am deeply grateful.”

The statement said: “This extraordinary financial support will go a long way in helping UNRWA maintain its programmes for 2019 as planned, namely in the areas of primary healthcare, education and social services, all vital for the life and dignity of Palestine refugees, and an anchor for their feeling of stability.”

This comes as reports reveal that the UAE has offered to host the second meeting to unveil details of the US’ peace plan for the Middle East dubbed the “deal of the century”. Palestinians have repeatedly rejected the deal saying it is an effort to eradicate their cause and their rights.