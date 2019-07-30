Fire forces Gaza pilgrims out of their hotel in Mecca

Palestinian pilgrims in Mecca were forced to evacuate their hotel this morning after an electrical fault caused a fire.

Saudi Civil Defence Forces (CDF) were called to the hotel and brought the fire under control, Ma’an reported.

The fire broke out in the electricity room, causing widespread smoke on the ground floor, forcing the hotel administration to evacuate the pilgrims.

Thousands of Palestinians have travelled from the Gaza Strip to Mecca to complete the Hajj pilgrimage this year, with Egypt facilitating their travel through the Rafah crossing, which is normally closed.

The pilgrims then flew to Saudi Arabia and landed in Jeddah airport before heading to Mecca to complete the Hajj.

