Half of American voters say Trump is racist

Half of the American voters think President Donald Trump is a racist, according to a new poll Tuesday reports Anadolu Agency.

Fifty-one percent of Americans said Trump is a racist, while 45% said he is not, the poll by Quinnipiac University revealed.

“While half of the voters think President Donald Trump is racist, religion shows an even bigger divide,” said Mary Snow, polling analyst for the survey. “Only 21 percent of white Evangelicals believe the President is racist. Compare that to 63 percent of voters who don’t affiliate with any organized religion.”

Regarding Trump’s immigration policies, 49% of the voters said the policies are motivated by “a sincere interest in controlling our borders,” while 41% said his immigration policies are motivated by “racist beliefs.”

The poll was conducted between July 25 and 28, and surveyed 1,306 voters nationwide.

It came nearly two weeks after Trump attacked four Democratic freshmen congresswomen – Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib and Ayanna Pressley – and sparked debates about the president’s use of racist language.

Trump kicked off the firestorm July 14 when he told the progressive congresswomen on Twitter to “go back” to the “totally broken and crime-infested” countries they came from.

“Those Tweets were NOT Racist,” Trump wrote when the House voted to condemn them. “I don’t have a Racist bone in my body!”