Tunisia: 1592 Applications for parliamentary elections

The Tunisian Independent High Authority for Elections announced on Tuesday that it received 1592 applications for parliamentary elections due in October.

During a press conference held in Tunis, Nabil Baffoun, chairman of the Authority, said that since 22 July, the Independent High Authority for Elections had received a total of 1592 applications for parliamentary elections.

Baffoun stated that “the applications included 695 party lists, 190 coalition lists, and 707 independent lists.”

According to Baffoun, the total number of electoral lists for the 2019 parliamentary elections, in the constituencies, was 1405, compared to 1393 in 2014, the date of the last parliamentary elections held in the country.

He conveyed that “six constituencies abroad, submitted 187 lists of candidates, including 90 party lists, 33 coalition lists, and 64 independent lists.”

Read: Libya state council: International silence on Haftar crimes encourages continuity

Baffoun pointed out that “10 parties submitted applications in all 33 constituencies, and 175 parties have submitted a single candidate at home, while ten parties did not apply to run for parliamentary elections.”

He stressed that “the Independent High Authority for Elections will consider the validity of electoral lists of candidates for parliamentary elections and will announce its decision on 6 August.”

Tunisia is expected to hold its parliamentary elections on 6 October at home, and on 4, 5 and 6 October, for Tunisians living abroad.

As for the presidential elections scheduled for 17 November, the Authority announced bringing forward the deadline for 15 September, following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi last week.