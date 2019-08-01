Major reshuffle in the Iranian Revolutionary Guards

Iran has been making major changes among the officials of the defence and security services, including a full restructuring of the Revolutionary Guards and establishing a defence air force separate from the army, Al-Khaleej Online revealed on Tuesday.

This comes at a time of increased tensions with the US which has have seen leaders of both countries attack each other on social media and Washington accuse Iran of orchestrating sabotage operations against oil tankers in the Gulf.

On 22 July, Iranian media reported Iran’s Intelligence Ministry claiming that a CIA spy ring had been uncovered in the country and the alleged spies were “employed in sensitive and vital private sector centres in the economic, nuclear, infrastructure, military and cyber areas… where they collected classified information.” Some were handed death sentences.

