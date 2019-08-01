Sudan’s army denies troops withdrawal from Yemen

The Sudanese troops will remain in Yemen, the head of the country’s Transitional Military Council (TMC), Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, said yesterday.

Speaking in a TV interview, Al-Burhan explained that his forces were stationed in Yemen “as part of an agreement with the Saudi-led coalition.”

Referring to recent reports about alleged repatriation by the United Arab Emirates (UAE) troops from Yemen, Burhan pointed out that the Emirati forces were carrying out “redeployment and repositioning activities.”

Last week, the spokesperson of the Yemeni military, Waddah Al-Dabeesh, said that the Sudanese forces had withdrawn from some Yemeni western coastal sites “as part of a redeployment plan adopted by the Arab coalition joint forces.”

Anadolu Agency recently quoted Al-Dabeesh as saying that the Sudanese forces were participating in the West Coast military front and that they had withdrawn from three areas.

Sudan has been involved in the Yemeni war as part of the Saudi-led coalition which began since March 2015. Sudan did not announce the number of troops participating in the war but affirmed earlier its readiness to send 6,000 fighters to Yemen.