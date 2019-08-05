Egypt executes 5 for abducting, murdering 4-year-old girl

Egyptian security authorities have executed five persons from the same family after they were convicted of abducting and killing a four-year-old child.

The case dates back to 2013 when a family reported to the Gharbiya province’s police that their child, Shaimaa, had been kidnapped and a ransom of 100,000 Egyptian pounds ($6,037) had been demanded for her release, according to Russia Today‘s Arabic website.

Investigations revealed that a person named Hamada Abdel Fattah, 48, his wife Asmaa, 40, their son Islam, their daughter Asmaa, and their daughter’s fiancé Ayman Shalabi kidnapped the girl, then killed her when they feared being arrested.

The suspects were arrested and allegedly confessed to their crime, and revealed the location of the victim’s body. They were subsequently sentenced to death.

We Record: 2,761 women tortured and degraded since Egypt coup