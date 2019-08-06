Israel closed 430 Palestinian shops in 20 years in Jerusalem

Israeli occupation authorities have closed about 430 Palestinian commercial shops in Jerusalem’s Old City over the past two decades, Safa news agency reported yesterday.

Director of Jerusalem Centre for Social and Economic Rights, Ziyad Al-Hammouri, said that Israeli occupation authorities do not carry out direct closures, but tighten restrictions imposed on the Palestinians forcing them to close their shops.

The restrictions and measures, Al-Hammouri said, include higher taxes for Palestinians shop owners when compared to Jewish shop owners.

Many shop owners have been unable to access their shops since the illegal Separation Wall was erected from 2002.

The strict Israeli measures led to the closure of the shops and led tens of Jerusalemites to leave the holy city.

