British Foreign Minister: Settlement is contrary to international law and must be stopped

Israel must halt settlement expansion in contravention of international law, British Foreign Minister Dominic Raab said on Wednesday.

The British Foreign minister attacked Israel’s decision to build 304 new settlement-housing units on occupied West Bank lands.

“Israel must stop the expansion of settlements because this is contrary to international law and practice leads to the annexation of the West Bank,” Raab added in a statement.

The statement noted that the Israeli cabinet approved a week ago to build 700 housing units for the Palestinians. However, the minister considered that the number is “insufficient”.

The statement also said that the UK is continuously urging the Israeli government to develop mechanisms to allow Palestinians to build in Area C.

The UK is still seriously concerned about the continued demolition of Palestinian properties by the Israeli occupation authorities, the statement added.

In this context, Israel welcomed two weeks ago the election of Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister, who had already described himself as a “true friend of Israel.”

“Johnson will maintain his good relations with Israel,” a source close to the new British Prime Minister was quoted as saying.

The EU has also renewed its opposition to the settlement policy, arguing that it is illegal under international law as it undermines the viability of a two-state solution and the possibility of lasting peace.

A statement of the European External Action Service in Brussels said that “the Israeli authorities have approved on the proposal to build more than 2,000 housing units in illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank and the EU’s position on Israeli settlement policy in the occupied Palestinian territory is clear and remains unchanged: Anny settlement activity is illegal under international law and undermines the viability of a two-state solution and the possibility of lasting peace.”

The statement noted that the Israeli cabinet approved the establishment of 700 housing units for Palestinians in Area C, but added that “the Palestinian population living in Area C is facing repeated confiscation, demolition, displacement and land confiscation, while all their main plans and building permits submitted for the Palestinian development is still not adopted.”

The statement explained that the EU expects the Israeli authorities to fulfil their obligations as an occupying power under international humanitarian law, and to stop the policy of building and expanding settlements.