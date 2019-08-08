Kuwait issued 35,370 travel bans in 5 months

Kuwait’s Ministry of Justice imposed 35,372 travel bans during the first five months of 2019, official statistic revealed yesterday.

According to the Kuwaiti newspaper Al-Siyasa, the execution administration in the ministry lifted 20,788 travel bans during the same period.

The same administration also received 47,856 detention requests and executed 44,772 of them, 296 every day, and cancelled 35,405 detention orders.

Meanwhile, the newspaper reported that the family court had received 21,954 detention requests against debtors, as well as 1,630 detention orders during the same period.

