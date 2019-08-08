Saudi blogger invites Israelis to visit Saudi Arabia

Saudi blogger, Mohammed Saud, who recently visited Israel, has invited Israelis to visit Saudi Arabia, stressing his admiration for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

According to Israel’s Channel 13, Saudi said that the Israelis would not feel like foreigners in Saudi Arabia, and that when he visited Israel, he felt at home.

He added: “I love Netanyahu and Israel and I want to see Israelis in Saudi Arabia. I met Netanyahu’s son and I consider him a friend. We talked about mutual issues, such as Israel’s policy towards Iran, the Middle East, and the Iranian regime.”

“I really like Israeli food, like humous and falafel, it’s delicious. I’ve never eaten as much as I did in Israel. I also like the songs of Israeli singers like Chava Alberstein, Ofra Haza, Shoshana Damari, Eden Ben Zaken and Sarit Hadad. My playlist is full of Israeli singers.”

Saud thanked the members of the Israeli Knesset and the Israeli Foreign Ministry, which invited him to visit Israel. He gave special thanks to Hassan Kaeebeh, an Arabic spokesman for the foreign ministry who is tasked with communicating with Arab individuals. Saud even suggested Kaeebeh be awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

Saud toured occupied Jerusalem last month following an invitation from Tel Aviv. He met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s son Yair and visited the Muslim holy site of Al-Aqsa Mosque however he was forced out of the area after he was insulted by Palestinian worshippers who called him a “traitor”.

Saudi King Salman regularly reiterates that the kingdom is committed to attaining the rights of Palestinians however his son, the de facto ruler of the oil-rich state has been seen to be cosying up to Western states and Israel to ensure his continued reign.