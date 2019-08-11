Eid Al-Adha in Gaza

August 11, 2019 at 11:15 am
Muslims worldwide celebrate Eid Al-Adha, to commemorate the holy Prophet Ibrahim’s (Prophet Abraham) readiness to sacrifice his son as a sign of his obedience to God, during which they sacrifice permissible animals, generally goats, sheep, and cows. Eid-al Adha is the one of two most important holidays in the Islamic calendar, with prayers and the ritual sacrifice of animals.
READ: To stop Israel settlers storming Al-Aqsa, Jerusalem to close all mosques for Eid
Show Comments