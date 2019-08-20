Germany receives Daesh children from Syria

For the first time, Kurdish authorities yesterday handed over four children, whom parents were German Daesh fighters, to Berlin.

Abdulkarim Omar, a Kurdish authorities’ spokesperson in Syria, told Germany’s Deutsche Presse-Agentur (DPA) that the children included “three orphans, a boy and two girls, and a six-month-old baby sick baby girl,” adding that they were living in Syria’s north-eastern camp of Al-Hol.

Read: Regime, Russian airstrikes kill 6 in Idlib, Syria

Germany has long been struggling to repatriate children of Daesh fighters. In July, Berlin’s administrative court decided to oblige the government to return all relatives of German Daesh fighters.

According to the Rojava Centre for Strategic Studies, there are 117 German-citizenship-holding children in north-eastern Syria, noting there are also 21 children of German nationals, as well as dozens of German women and 66 men.