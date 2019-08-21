Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Kuwait slams repeated Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa

August 21, 2019 at 12:36 am | Published in: Israel, Kuwait, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli forces attack Palestinian worshipers, who wanted to stop fanatic Jews' raids, in Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque complex, injuring at least 37, in Jerusalem on 11 August 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh - Anadolu Agency]
Israeli forces attack Palestinian worshipers, who wanted to stop fanatic Jews' raids, in Jerusalem’s flashpoint Al-Aqsa mosque complex, injuring at least 37, in Jerusalem on 11 August 2019. [Faiz Abu Rmeleh - Anadolu Agency]
 August 21, 2019 at 12:36 am

Kuwaiti government yesterday criticised the Israeli forces recent attacks on the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Palestinian occupied city of Jerusalem.

“Israeli forces repeated storms on Al-Aqsa Mosque provoke the feelings of the Muslims,” the Kuwaiti cabinet said, describing the attacks as “a flagrant violation of international laws.”

Read: Kuwait’s Emir has recovered after health setback

The cabinet also condemned what it described as “arbitrary security practices imposed by the occupation authorities against the Palestinians.”

The Gulf state called on the international community to intervene to pressure Israel to respect the international resolutions and treaties.

Last week, the Israeli police allowed some 1,336 illegal settlers to storm the Al-Aqsa compound, sparking clashes between Palestinian worshipers – who were praying for Al-Adha Eid  – and the occupation forces.

Categories
IsraelKuwaitMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments