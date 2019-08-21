Kuwait slams repeated Israeli attacks on Al-Aqsa

Kuwaiti government yesterday criticised the Israeli forces recent attacks on the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in the Palestinian occupied city of Jerusalem.

“Israeli forces repeated storms on Al-Aqsa Mosque provoke the feelings of the Muslims,” the Kuwaiti cabinet said, describing the attacks as “a flagrant violation of international laws.”

Read: Kuwait’s Emir has recovered after health setback

The cabinet also condemned what it described as “arbitrary security practices imposed by the occupation authorities against the Palestinians.”

The Gulf state called on the international community to intervene to pressure Israel to respect the international resolutions and treaties.

Last week, the Israeli police allowed some 1,336 illegal settlers to storm the Al-Aqsa compound, sparking clashes between Palestinian worshipers – who were praying for Al-Adha Eid – and the occupation forces.