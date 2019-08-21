Trump is the ‘King of Israel’

US President Donald Trump endorsed the view that he is like the “King of Israel” and godlike in a bizarre Twitter thread today.

Arch-conservative radio host Wayne Allyn Root asserted that Israelis love Trump like the “second coming of god” describing him as being “like the King of Israel”.

….like he’s the King of Israel. They love him like he is the second coming of God…But American Jews don’t know him or like him. They don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore. It makes no sense! But that’s OK, if he keeps doing what he’s doing, he’s good for….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2019

Trump said in a tweet: “Thank you to Wayne Allyn Root for the very nice words. “President Trump is the greatest President for Jews and for Israel in the history of the world, not just America, he is the best President for Israel in the history of the world…and the Jewish people in Israel love him…”

He then tweeted that Root claimed American Jews who dislike him “don’t even know what they’re doing or saying anymore”, in his latest attempt to conflate anti-Semitism with criticism of Israel.

This comes after the US president said that Jews who voted for the Democratic Party were “disloyal” in his response to Palestinian-American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib’s tearful speech about the oppression herself and her family face as Palestinians. Trump’s criticism of voters brought about accusations of anti-Semitism.

Americans are due to head to the polls next year to vote for their next president with Trump said to be driving a partisan wedge over Israel ahead of the elections.

