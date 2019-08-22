Tunisian parliament approves electoral law amendment

The Tunisian parliament on Thursday approved an amendment to the country’s election and referendum law, Anadolu Agency reports.

The amendment aims to ease procedures in objecting to results of presidential polls, in order to avoid exceeding the 90-day interim presidential term set in the constitution.

Tunisia is bracing for an early presidential election slated for Sept. 15 following the death of President Beji Caid Essebsi last month.

On July 25, Mohamed Ennaceur, the speaker of the Tunisian Parliament, became the country’s interim president, succeeding Essebsi who died on July 25 at the age of 92.

