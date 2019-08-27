Portuguese / Spanish / English

Syria: Regime airstrikes kill 6 civilians in Idlib

August 27, 2019 at 7:17 pm | Published in: Europe & Russia, International Organisations, Middle East, News, Russia, Syria, Turkey, UN
Civil defense members conduct search and rescue works at debris of a building after Assad Regime forces carried out airstrikes over Ma'ar Shoreen village of Idlib, Syria on 27 August, 2019 [Izeddin Idilbi/Anadolu Agency]
Fresh Syrian regime airstrikes killed six civilians on Tuesday in Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, according to opposition sources, says Anadolu Agency.

According to the information by aircraft observatory of the Syrian opposition, Bashar al-Assad regime warplanes hit Kafranbil district, Jarjanaz town, and Tal Mannis village.

Turkey and Russia agreed on last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from the war-weary country.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.

Which county has the fate of Syria in it's hand? - Cartoon [Sabaaneh/MiddleEastMonitor]

