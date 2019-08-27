Syria: Regime airstrikes kill 6 civilians in Idlib

Fresh Syrian regime airstrikes killed six civilians on Tuesday in Idlib de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, according to opposition sources, says Anadolu Agency.

According to the information by aircraft observatory of the Syrian opposition, Bashar al-Assad regime warplanes hit Kafranbil district, Jarjanaz town, and Tal Mannis village.

Turkey and Russia agreed on last September to turn Idlib into a de-escalation zone where acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.

The Syrian regime and its allies, however, have consistently broken the terms of the cease-fire, launching frequent attacks inside the zone.

READ: Regime, Russia airstrikes kill 9 in Idlib, Syria

The de-escalation zone is currently home to some four million civilians, including hundreds of thousands displaced in recent years by regime forces from the war-weary country.

Syria has been locked in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

Since then, hundreds of thousands of people have been killed and more than 10 million others displaced, according to UN officials.