Trump: Egypt’s Sisi is ‘very important’ to US

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi is “a very important element” to the United States in maintaining the region’s stability, the US President Donald Trump said yesterday.

“Egypt has already presented a great performance under the commandership of President El-Sisi,” Trump said during his meeting with Sisi on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in France.

“The understanding, appreciation and mutual respect between Egypt and America are more than great. We congratulated you earlier, and will congratulate you another time,” he added.

The Two leaders’ meeting discussed the joint military and trade relations between Washington and Cairo, as well as the recent developments in the region.

The three-day summit was said to have discussed “the nuclear deal with Iran, the Amazon jungle fires, the trade war between major global powers, and Russia’s return to the group.”