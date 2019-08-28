Texan televangelist: Democrat-voting Jews will be cursed by God

Democrat-voting US Jews will be cursed by God, Texan televangelist Dr Robert Jeffress suggested in a rant against Congresswomen Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and US presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders.

Jeffress, who leads the First Baptist Church in Dallas and has his own TV show, referred to Omar and Tlaib as “despicable representatives of our country”, and “anti-Semitic to the core” on right-wing Fox News radio broadcast “the Todd Starnes Show” last week.

He said of Palestinian-American Tlaib: “She was given the ability to go visit grandma, she refused the opportunity, proving she hates Israel more than she loves grandma.”

He expressed his disdain at Democrat-voting Jews, suggesting they are against the State of Israel and said he couldn’t understand why they wouldn’t support US President Donald Trump.

“And by the way Todd, that’s not a question that only President Trump and Evangelicals are asking, it’s a question that Jews in our country who love Israel are asking.”

“It makes no sense for those Jewish Americans not to support a president and a party that stands for Israel like Donald J. Trump does.”

Starnes then played a recording of presidential hopeful Bernie Sanders telling Trump: “I am a proud Jewish person, and I have no concerns about voting Democratic. And in fact, I intend to vote for a Jewish man to become the next president of the United States.”

Jeffress responded: “I mean it’s obvious Bernie Sanders is completely illiterate when it comes to what the Old Testament teaches about Israel.”

Jeffress then fanatically quoted the bible, saying: “You know, God said to Abraham in Genesis 12: ‘I will bless those who bless you and your descendants and I will curse those who curse you and your descendants.’”

Jeffress has previously claimed that “Jews are going to hell,” as he believes Judaism rejects the “truth of Christ”.

This comes after President Trump launched his own tirade against Democrat-voting Jews, branding their support a “great disloyalty” to Israel, a well-known anti-Semitic trope deployed against Jewish people and accusing them of having “dual loyalties”.