Islamic Jihad: No place for criminals, killers in Gaza

Secretary General of the Islamic Jihad Ziyad Al-Nakhalah yesterday stressed that “there is no place for criminals and sinful killers in Gaza,” Quds Net News reported.

Commenting on the murder of three policemen in two separate explosions in Gaza, Al-Nakhalah said: “There is no place in Gaza except for mujahedeen who practice jihad against the occupation for the sake of Allah.”

He added: “The crime of targeting the security in Gaza Strip aims to stab the resistance in the back as the Palestinian police is the protector of resistance.”

In addition, he said: “There are some Palestinians among us who … are working to destabilise Gaza.”

Explosions hit two police checkpoints in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing three officers and wounding several other Palestinians.

Haniyeh: What was not achieved by war, siege will not be achieved by crimes