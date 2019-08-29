US: Alabama Republicans seek to expel Ilhan Omar from Congress

Alabama Republicans approved a resolution calling for expelling Congresswoman Ilhan Omar from Congress, USA Today reported.

Citing controversial statements on the 9/11 attacks, anti-Semitism and strong support for the Palestinian people in the face of the Israeli occupation, the Republicans called for the state’s congressional delegation to begin the process of seeking Omar’s expulsion from Congress.

Omar, however, noted that she was elected by the people of Minnesota’s fifth congressional district, “not the Alabama Republican party.”

Sorry, @ALGOPHQ, but this is a representative democracy. I was elected with 78% of the vote by the people of Minnesota's 5th District, not the Alabama Republican Party. If you want to clean up politics, maybe don’t nominate an accused child molester as your Senate candidate? https://t.co/r9NvsZKRUw — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) August 27, 2019

