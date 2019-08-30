Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israel arrests Palestinian girl as she returns from treatment in UAE

August 30, 2019 at 4:10 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Israeli security forces in the West Bank on 18 July 2017 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency]
Israeli security forces in the West Bank on 18 July 2017 [Mamoun Wazwaz/Anadolu Agency]
 August 30, 2019 at 4:10 pm

The Israeli occupation forces last night arrested a Palestinian girl as she returned to her home in the occupied West Bank from the UAE.

Local sources told the Palestinian Information Centre’s reporter that the Israeli forces stopped Mariam Abu Obeid, a resident of the West Bank city of Jenin, at Al-Karama crossing and detained her.

Abu Obeid, who was on her way back home following medical treatment in the United Arab Emirates, was arrested for no apparent reason.

The Israeli army carries out frequent arrest campaigns across the West Bank – including occupied East Jerusalem – on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians. It also regularly detains Palestinains after trips abroad in an effort to gather intelligence information.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 5,700 Palestinians – including numerous women and children – are currently languishing in Israeli detention facilities.

READ: Israel arrests 2 Palestinian children ‘trying to cross Gaza fence’

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments