Tunisia: National Guard chief and 3 gunmen killed in Kasserine 

The head of the National Guard centre in the Haïdra region in Kasserine, Tunisia was killed, in addition to three shooters, who attacked the units of the National Guard on Monday.

There was an exchange of fire between units of the National Guard and armed assailants, near Haïdra in Kasserine, bordering Algeria, according to security sources reporting to Mosaique fm Tunisian radio.

The Tunisian radio station quoted security sources as saying that the exchange of fire resulted in casualties among the armed members, for the National Guard forces had ambushed the armed terrorist group.

“Our forces killed three terrorists during the clash following a security operation,” the National Guard spokesman Colonel Hossam Al-Jababli told reporters.

He added that “the head of the security centre in Haïdra was martyred during the operation.”

Some extremist groups are active in Semmama, Shaanbi, and Salloum mountains near the Algerian border.

Tunisian Prime Minister Youssef Chahed told Reuters last week that his country is still threatened by terrorists, adding that the focus should be on reviving the economy and maintaining security stability so that Tunisia could catch up with “strong democratic countries.”

This clash comes as Tunisia’s presidential campaign, which includes 26 candidates running for the 15th of September, was officially launched on Monday.

It is noteworthy that the candidates will submit their papers and electoral programs during the period between 2 and 13 of September.

On Friday, the judicial plenary session of the Administrative Court concluded adjudicating disputes related to the second phase of the presidential election.

The court issued 11 final and conclusive rules following the electoral law, including revocation of four judgments of the first phase and ruling again for the rejection of four candidates for whom the electoral body appealed the decisions of the court.