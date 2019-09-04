Turkish, Russian aid groups sign cooperation deal

Turkish and Russian humanitarian organisations signed an agreement Tuesday to increase aid, especially in Syria’s Idlib province, reports Anadolu Agency.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Turkish Red Crescent (Kizilay) President Kerem Kinik and Russian Red Cross Society President Raise Lukuttsova in a ceremony at Kizilay’s Istanbul headquarters.

Kinik told reporters at the ceremony that Kizilay will share its experience in managing migration crises in Turkey and the world.

He noted that both organisations will form task forces in a wide range of areas, including blood banking and preparing nations for disasters until next year and roadmaps and activity plans will be formed.

READ: ‘Safe zone in Idlib nothing more than a name’, says Erdogan

Lukuttsova stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Russia and Turkey.

“The agreements with the Turkish Red Crescent are highly important especially in recent times, she said. “Today is a historical day, the agreement between two national foundations is so meaningful.”