Egypt: Morsi family await permission to bury their son

Egyptian prosecution is investigating the death of late President Mohamed Morsi’s son as the family awaits permission to bury his body, the family lawyer said today.

Abdullah Morsi, 24, died late yesterday as a result of heart attack at an Egyptian hospital, family sources told the Anadolu Agency.

Lawyer Abdel-Moneim Abdel-Maqsoud added that the family is awaiting official permission for their son’s burial.

So far, no comment or statement has been made by the Egyptian authorities over the death.

Abdullah Morsi was an outspoken critic of the Egyptian government and had accused coup leader turned President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi of killing his father. He has been in and out of prison several times over what legal observers say are trumped up charges.

Mohamed Morsi collapsed and died at a court session on 17 June after suffering six years in prison in solitary confinement where he was consistently denied access to medical care for his diabetes, hypertension and liver and kidney disease. He was Egypt’s first democratically elected president, ousted in a coup in 2013.