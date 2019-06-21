Morsi ‘killed’ by Egyptian regime, son says

Abdullah, son of late Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, has accused incumbent President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and a number of officials of “killing” his father, Anadolu Agency reports.

Morsi, the first democratically elected president, died on Monday after falling into a coma inside his soundproof glass cage during his trial on “espionage” charges.

In a Thursday tweet, the late president’s son named a number of officials whom he called “partners” of al-Sisi “in killing the martyr president”.

He particularly accused incumbent and former interior ministers Mahmoud Tawfiq and Magdy Abdel Ghaffar, respectively.

The names also included judges Shirin Fahmy, Shaaban al-Shami and Ahmed Sabry as well as Attorney General Nabil Sadek and Abbas Kamel, head of intelligence service.

Egyptian authorities have yet to comment on claims by Morsi’s son.

Morsi, a leading member of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood, won Egypt’s first free presidential election in 2012.

After only a year in office, however, he was ousted and imprisoned in a military coup led by then-Defense Minister Sisi.

At the time of his death, Morsi faced a host of legal charges, which he, along with numerous human rights groups and independent observers, said were politically motivated.