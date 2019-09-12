3 of Israa Gharib’s relatives charged with her murder

Palestinian Attorney General Akram Al-Khatib today indicted three of 21-year-old Israa Gharib’s relatives of playing a part in her suspected honour killing.

Speaking during a press conference to present the findings in Israa’s case, Al-Khatib said that three of her relatives were charged with “beating to death”. Anyone else found to have been involved in her death will also be prosecuted, the attorney general added.

Beautician Gharib from Bethlehem died last month in her hometown of Beit Sahour after being hospitalised as a result of severe beatings she received purportedly at the hands of her family.

Since her death, hundreds of Palestinians in Bethlehem and across the occupied West Bank have marched demanding justice for Israa and laws to protect women.

Al-Khatib said that it has been proven that Israa’s family concocted the claim that she fell from the second floor of their house to justify the bruises and fractions she was being treated for in hospital.

The severe psychological and physical torture, Al-Khatib added, all contributed to the deterioration of her health.

According to the findings of the forensic report, Israa died as a result of “shortness of breath” because of her several injuries.

Al-Khatib refused to provide details of the motive behind the crime to maintain the confidentiality of the investigation, but ruled out that it was an “honour killing”.

The three defendants will be referred to court, he confirmed.

