Europe ‘concerned’ over Iran’s nuclear activities

Some European countries and the high representative of the EU on Friday voiced concern over Iran’s nuclear actions, which they say contradicts with the 2015 deal, reports Anadolu Agency.

“France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and the High Representative express their deep concern over Iran’s announcements and actions in contradiction with its commitments under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA),” a joint statement read.

The Iran nuclear accord, also known as the JCPOA, was signed in 2015 between Iran and Russia, China, France, the UK, and the US plus Germany.

Iran now insists that Europe must provide it additional economic support if they want to save the deal, after US withdrew in May 2018 and introduced sanctions on Tehran.

They said the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) confirmed in its extraordinary report of 8 September that advanced centrifuges have been installed or are being installed in Natanz.

“They are concerned by the risk that the JCPoA further unravels under the strain of sanctions imposed by the United States since May 2018 and following Iran’s decisions to no longer implement several of the central provisions of the agreement,” according to the statement.

They said there is a need for diplomatic efforts towards de-escalation and resumption of dialogue.

The countries also support the deal and “strongly” urge Iran to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments under the deal and refrain from any further steps.

They also called on Iran to cooperate with the IAEA on all relevant matters, including safeguards issues.

“They reiterate our support for the work of the IAEA and recall our confidence in the impartial and independent way in which it monitors and verifies Iran’s nuclear commitments,” the statement read.