Trump says he does not believe Israelis are spying on the US

September 13, 2019 at 4:12 am | Published in: Asia & Americas, Israel, Middle East, News, US
US President Donald Trump in Carolina, US on 17 February 2017 [North Charleston/Flickr]
US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he does not believe Israel is spying on the United States after a published report said Israel was most likely behind cellphone surveillance devices found near the White House and elsewhere in Washington, Reuters reports.

Politico reported the miniature surveillance devices, colloquially known as “StingRays,” were discovered and that they were most likely linked to the Israelis. Israel has denied the report.

