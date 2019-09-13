Trump says he does not believe Israelis are spying on the US

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday he does not believe Israel is spying on the United States after a published report said Israel was most likely behind cellphone surveillance devices found near the White House and elsewhere in Washington, Reuters reports.

The likely Israeli spying efforts were uncovered during the Trump presidency, several former top U.S. officials said https://t.co/BbTqmgD5PD — POLITICO (@politico) September 12, 2019

Politico reported the miniature surveillance devices, colloquially known as “StingRays,” were discovered and that they were most likely linked to the Israelis. Israel has denied the report.

