Migratory birds fly into Palestine 

A net has been set up in Gaza which acts as a wall to catch quails flying in from Europe on 18 September 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor] A Palestinian man can be seen with birds flying in from Europe on 18 September 2019 [Mohammed Asad/Middle East Monitor]

Palestine is one of the main routes for birds migrating from Europe to Africa in September and October.

Some of the birds that frequently pass through the Gaza Strip are various types of quail. With the economic situation in the besieged enclave being as it is, Palestinians prepare for such events with an eye on how to benefit from the temporary visitors.

As night falls, Palestinians setup nets which act as walls to catch quails flying in from Europe. Some evenings only a few birds are captured while on others dozens are contained.

The quails are then used to provide eggs or eaten themselves.

Experts in nutrition have reported that quail eggs contribute to the treatment of digestive disorders, such as gastritis and ulcers. They also help treat anaemia, increase haemoglobin levels, and remove toxins and heavy metals from the blood.

