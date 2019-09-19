Iran: Houthis carried out attack on Saudi Arabia, not us

Iranian Defence Minister Amir Khatami has denied claims that his country carried out the attacks on Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil facilities, stressing they were carried out by the Houthis, the Anadolu Agency reported yesterday.

Iranian news agency Tasnim quoted Khatami saying that it is about the conflict between Yemen and Saudi Arabia. “We do not want conflict in the region,” he said.

He added: “Who started the conflict? Not Yemenis… The Yemenis claimed their responsibility for attack.”

READ: Did Saudi push Yemen’s Zaydi community into Iran’s hands?

“Yemen has been under intensive attacks for years and endured many losses. They are under siege.”

On Saturday, two Saudi oil facilities came under attack, temporarily halving Saudi oil production. The kingdom said yesterday that it had proof that Iran carried out the attack.

In response, US President Donald Trump announced that he has ordered new sanctions on Iran. He has not yet announced details of the sanctions.