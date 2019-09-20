Middle East Strategic Alliance holds meetings following Aramco crisis

The Middle East Strategic Alliance (MESA), which comprises a number of Arab states, has held meetings at the headquarters of the US State Department in Washington DC amid an escalating situation in the region.

According to a joint statement by the alliance’s members, the meetings which took place on Sunday and Monday to discuss further enhancing the coalition and building greater cooperation in the Gulf region in the face of common threats.

The current tensions in the Middle East were also addressed during the MESA meetings.

Last Thursday, Al Jazeera reported that the coalition, which is also dubbed the Arab NATO, includes the United States, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Oman, Bahrain, Egypt, and Jordan. It is unclear whether the UAE took part in the meetings, amid escalating disagreements between the UAE and Riyadh.

MESA members strongly condemned the attack that disrupted two Saudi Aramco oil facilities last weekend, halving the oil giant’s production.

