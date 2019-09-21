Hundreds of thousands of tweets call for Sisi to quit

Hundreds of thousands of tweets called on Friday for the Egyptian President, Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi, to quit, Rassd.com reported.

It has been the largest electronic demonstration since the removal of the late first-ever freely-elected Egyptian President, Mohammed Morsi. The hashtags of the demonstration were locally, and internationally, trending on Twitter. The hashtags included “leave, the people want to oust the regime,” “Friday of rage” and “Sisi out.”

Calls for Sisi to quit coincided with calls for massive demonstrations on Friday, against Sisi and his authorities. These calls came following leaks of corruption disclosed by the Egyptian actor and businessman, Mohamed Ali.

Meanwhile, the electronic committees loyal to Sisi failed to make pro-Sisi hashtags trend, or to even obtain modest retweets.

Egyptian streets have been witnessing unprecedented tension, amidst expectations of changes in the political arena in the near future.

It is worth noting that the revolutions of the Arab Spring, which led to the removal of the late Tunisian, Egyptian and Libyan dictators, were initiated and run through social media.