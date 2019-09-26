Israel urges European states to take ‘practical steps’ against BDS

Israeli minister Gilad Erdan urged European governments to take “practical steps” against the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS) campaign, during a presentation in the European Parliament in Brussels yesterday.

Erdan presented a new report produced by the Israeli government’s Ministry of Strategic Affairs at an event organised by the European Jewish Association and attended by European Commission Coordinator on combatting Antisemitism Katharina von Schnurbein.

According to Israel, the report “reveals how the BDS leadership hides behind a mask of liberal values and human rights, while disseminating content relating to Israel which is blatantly antisemitic”.

Speaking to far-right news outlet Arutz Sheva, Erdan declared: “I expect European leadership will not only declare they are against BDS, but will take practical steps against this movement.”

“Now that we have proven that this movement is anti-Semitic…they are obliged to protect the security of their citizens and not to fund those BDS anti-Semitic organizations, not to allow them into the European Parliament to spread their lies and incitement against Israel.”

Erdan will today deliver and discuss the report in Berlin with the German Minister of Interior.

The Israeli government described the new report as part of Erdan’s policy of “going on the offensive” against the BDS Movement, and follows on from a report issued in February, which purported to show connections between BDS organisations and “terrorists”.

The BDS Movement calls for international, non-violent pressure on Israel until the violation of Palestinian rights and international law ends, and the Palestinian people’s basic rights are respected.