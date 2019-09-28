Rouhani: Washington offered to lift sanctions in exchange for negotiations

On Friday, the Iranian president Hassan Rouhani revealed via his official website, that the US have offered to lift all sanctions imposed on Tehran, in return for holding discussions.

Following Rouhani’s return to Tehran after attending the UN General Assembly held in New York, the official website published this statement: “the German chancellor, British Prime minister and president of France were in New York and they all insisted on holding this meeting. The US said it will lift sanctions.”

“The sanctions that will be lifted will be discussed. They have clearly said they will lift all sanctions,” Rouhani added.

“Nonetheless, this step has not been taken in the right way, which means that amid the ongoing sanctions, and the contaminated atmosphere that the policy of extreme pressure is imposing, the final outcome of any negotiation with the US in the framework of five plus one cannot be predicted.”

