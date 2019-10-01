Iran sentences 1 to death for spying for the US

Iranian courts have sentenced one person to death for spying for the United States and jailed two others for ten years for the same crime, as well as imprisoning a fourth person for ten years for spying for Britain, Reuters reported a judiciary spokesman saying today.

“One person has been sentenced to death for spying for America, … but the ruling has been appealed,” judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Esmaili was quoted as saying by the judiciary’s news website Mizan.

The other two men received final ten-year sentences for spying for the United States, he said.

The man sentenced to death was not identified. Iranian agencies said Ali Nafriyeh and Mohammad Ali Babapour had been sentenced for spying on behalf of the US, while Mohammad Ali Nasab was sentenced for spying for Britain.

