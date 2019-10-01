Palestinian citizens of Israel protest lack of police action over violence

Palestinian citizens of Israel yesterday held protests against the lack of action by the authorities to stem a tide of violence in Arab towns and villages, reported Haaretz.

According to the paper, in the northern city of Umm Al-Fahm, protests continued yesterday for the third consecutive day.

“Schoolchildren and teachers went on strike, and, joined by thousands of people, marched through the city to its main police station, holding signs urging people to speak out, and calling on police to seize illegal weapons,” said the paper.

Meanwhile, another protest took place in Eilabun, close to the Lebanese border, which was apparently “spontaneously organized by several local women and brought hundreds of people to the streets”.

“It was important for us to speak out against the violence raging in the streets,” local resident Joumana Moallem told Haaretz.

Responding to the protest in Eilabun, Joint List chair Ayman Odeh said that “violence in Arab society is a horrific plague”, and described the demonstration as “a symbol of an inspiring civil struggle”.

“Arab citizens are standing up to condemn the violence, but it is the Israeli police’s role to cut it off at the source,” the Hadash faction leader added.

“This will happen when the body, which has been entrusted with public safety, treats us as equal citizens and not as enemies.”

According to Haaretz, “the protest in Umm Al-Fahm began over the weekend after a resident was shot dead, ten days after another resident was killed in similar circumstances in a nearby town.”

