Saudi Arabia probes fire in Makkah train station 

Saudi authorities have ordered the formation of commissions of investigation into Sunday’s fire at Al-Haramain high-speed railway station in Makkah.

This came in remarks made by the Governor of Makkah region, Khalid Al-Faisal, to local media and also published on the official Twitter account of the region after he had examined the station in which a huge fire broke out on Sunday.

The governor asserted that “fires occur everywhere in the world, either in developed or small countries.”

He added: “Orders have been issued to form commissions of investigation, while the Interior also is investigating. We will submit the results to the Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz.”

“The matter is very great,” Al-Faisal pointed out, and not easy; it is vital it is investigated so as to find out what happened, so that we can answer any related inquiries.”

The fire had been brought under control hours after it started. Helicopters and fire brigades took part in tackling the flame. Sixteen medical teams transported five people to a nearby hospital for treatment, while four were treated on site.

Al-Haramain railway line was suspended until further notice as a result.

The Al-Haramain high-speed Railway, linking the two holiest cities in Islam, Medina and Makkah, was opened in October last year.