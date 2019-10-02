Egypt: Speaker of Parliament says political and media reforms ‘soon’

The Speaker of the Egyptian House of Representatives, Ali Abdel-Al, has said that the country is going to see political, party and media reforms soon. Abdel-Al made his remarks during the plenary assembly of the fifth session of the parliament on Tuesday, in the wake of the recent relatively small but rare protests that broke out in central Cairo and other cities on 20 September.

He insisted that the parliament will stand firm with the government. “We will not abandon the people and their interests, and will not allow the executive to export problems to the President of the Republic. They have to bear the responsibility and take care of the people who are waiting for a lot from them.” Abdel-Al stressed that history will not judge the assembly kindly if it leaves the executive to work without strict control.

The Speaker called on the members of parliament to take the initiative to employ and activate all tools possible for the benefit of the people. He suggested that the parliament uses this session to declare adherence to “national unity” and stand behind the political leadership, armed forces and Egyptian police.

