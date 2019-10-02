Iraq: Popular Mobilisation Forces seek revenge for Israeli attacks

Iraq’s Popular Mobilisation Forces, which are backed by Iran, believe that the allegation by Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi that Israel is behind attacks on the group’s sites amounts to a green light to seek revenge, Anadolu has reported.

Abdul-Mahdi made the accusation in an interview with Al Jazeera. Investigations, he explained, indicate that Israel carried out the attacks. “There are many indications which prove that no one is seeking war in the region except Israel,” he added.

A number of the sites operated by the Iranian-backed Popular Mobilisation Forces have been targeted by military drones recently. No country or group has claimed responsibility.

