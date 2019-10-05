Saudi looks ‘positively’ at Yemeni truce proposal

Saudi Prince Khalid Bin Salman believes that his country looks “positively” at the truce proposal announced by Houthis in Yemen, Arabi21.com reported on Friday.

In a series of tweets, the prince wrote “we look positively at the truce announced by Yemen because this is what we have been seeking. We hope it is really implemented.”

He added “the reports by the Iranian regime regarding a truce in Yemen, and linking it to its attempts to solve its current crises, is a cheap exploitation of Yemen and Yemenis after it had ignited the crisis and continued to aggravate it.”

Prince Khalid accused the Iranian regime of seeking to exploit Yemen, to serve its own interests, while also simultaneously degrading the Yemenis. “We are completely with the Yemenis,” the prince announced.

Iran has several times denied its involvement in Yemen and its internal affairs, stressing that it is supporting a united Yemen.

On Monday, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman called for Iran to stop funding the Houthis in Yemen.

During an interview with CBS, he expressed faith in the truce announcement made by the Houthis, hoping that this would be lead to a political dialogue ending the war in the country.