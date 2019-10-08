‘Iraq fighting attempts to overthrow government’

Iraq is battling attempts to overthrow the state, National Security Adviser Faleh Al-Fayad said yesterday.

“We will work to bring down corruption and fight attempts to overthrow the Iraqi state,” Al-Fayad said.

Referring to the violent crackdown on the anti-corruption demonstration in the country, he said: “There are some infiltrators inside these demonstrations, and the investigation will determine the cause behind the killing of protestors.”

He added: “The armed forces are far from any political dispute in Iraq. There is no room for a coup or insurgency and Iraq will not be governed by a certain sect.”

On Monday, the Iraqi military admitted that “excessive force” was used against protesters leaving 13 people dead.

Iraq: Speaker vows to join protests if demands unmet

“Excessive force outside the rules of engagement was used and we have begun to hold accountable those commanding officers who carried out these wrong acts,” AFP reported the military saying in a statement.

According to the Iraqi interior ministry, the death toll has now reached 110, including eight policemen, while over 6,000 have been wounded.

Protesters have been demanding that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi resign as well as improvements in living conditions and an end to corruption.