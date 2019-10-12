Egypt to release 500 protesters detained last month

The Egyptian Public Prosecution has announced the release of 500 Egyptians who were arrested on the grounds of protesting against President Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, Al-Quds Al-Araby reported on Friday.

Diaa Rashwan, the head of Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, hailed this measure after seeing member of the syndicate, Naser Abdul-Hafeez, and apprentice journalist, Inji Abdul-Wahhab, released.

“The decision to release the protesters was a positive result for the serious dialogue between the syndicate and all the state’s related departments regarding the detainees,” Rashwan stated, stressing for the syndicate to continue its efforts for the quick release of the others.

Rights groups claim that the detention campaign against the protesters, who responded to the calls of defector Egyptian actor and contractor, Mohamed Ali, included 3,332 Egyptians.

Independent NGO, The Egyptian Commission for Human Rights, disclosed that there are an additional 40 protesters, whose families refuse to speak about.

It is worth noting that after the military coup carried out by Al-Sisi against the first ever freely elected Egyptian president, Mohammed Morsi, the Egyptian regime has arrested around 60,000 activists, most of them from the Muslim Brotherhood, who won the parliamentarian and presidential free elections following the ousting of Hosni Mubarak in 2011.