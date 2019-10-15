Hamas congratulates new Tunisia president

Hamas yesterday congratulated Tunisia’s new President Kais Saied, stating his victory is “great support” for the Palestinian cause.

In a statement, a copy of which sent to MEMO, Hamas said: “Professor Kais Saied’s victory is a great support for the just Palestinian cause, which is the cause of all the Arabs.”

The movement went on to hail the Tunisian people for “this remarkable exercise of democracy, which is a good example that should be followed by other countries.”

“Indeed, the successful vote has granted the Arab country more stability and prosperity.”

The country’s Electoral Commission confirmed a landslide victory for the law professor over his rival Nabil Karoui in the country’s presidential vote.

Saied said following his win: “The Tunisian people gave a lesson to the world, offering a new definition to the revolution. We are trying to build our new Tunisia based on trust and responsibility.”

He added: “We will work within the framework of the constitution and support the just causes, including that of Palestine.”