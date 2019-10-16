Israel’s chief rabbi calls for protecting Kurds

Israel’s Ashkenazi Chief Rabbi David Lau yesterday called for Israel to prevent a potential genocide against Kurds in north Syria, Israeli TV Channel 7 reported.

According to Safa news agency, the report added Lau told President Reuven Rivlin during a meeting that it is a “duty” to help the Kurds as much as possible in order to prevent a genocide before it is too late.

Safa reported Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu saying: “Israel strongly condemns the Turkish invasion of the Kurdish areas in Syria and warns of ethnic cleansing against the Kurds by Turkey and its agents.”

He added: “Israel is ready to offer humanitarian assistance for the courageous Kurdish people.”

With the participation of the Free Syrian Army, the Turkish army last week launched “Operation Peace Spring” in the east of the Euphrates River, northern Syria, to clear it of Kurdish fighters and Daesh terrorists, and establish a safe zone for Syrian refugees to return to.

