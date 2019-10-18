Kuwait: Lawyer files lawsuit to block Twitter

A lawyer filed a lawsuit at a Kuwaiti court demanding the closure of the social networking site Twitter.

In her lawsuit, she said that Twitter is contributing to the destruction of values within the community, while government control of fake accounts is weak, according to Kuwait newspaper Al-Qabas.

Authorities in the Gulf state have repeatedly cracked down on social media users, arresting those deemed to have “insulted” the state or its officials or “harmed” relations with other countries. In May the Kuwaiti Criminal Court sentenced activist Mosaed Al-Moseilem to five years in prison and a fine of 10,000 dinars ($32,856) after finding him guilty of criticising the UAE on Twitter.

The court said his comments could have jeopardised Kuwait’s relationship with a friendly state.

