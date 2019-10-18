Turkish, US army chiefs discuss Syria over phone

Turkish army chief and his US counterpart spoke over the phone on Friday and discussed security situation and recent developments in Syria, Anadolu Agency reports.

Turkish Chief of General Staff General Yasar Guler discussed the security situation and recent developments in Syria with his US counterpart Mark Milley, said a Turkish General Staff statement.

Turkey and the US came to an agreement on Thursday to pause Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria.

Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.

Erdogan and US Vice President Mike Pence also agreed on Turkey having 20 miles (32 miles) of safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria.

On 9 October, Turkey had launched Operation Peace Spring to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Turkey considers the PKK and YPG to be terrorist organisations.