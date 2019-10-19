Al-Qassam reminds Israel that its soldiers are still in Gaza

Hamas’ military wing, Al-Qassam Brigades, issued a poster featuring passport-sized photos of four Israeli soldiers who were imprisoned by the Palestinian resistance in Gaza, Shehab News Agency reported on Friday.

The poster addressed the Israeli occupation by displaying the phrase “your soldiers are still in Gaza.”

Al-Qassam released the pictures to mark the eighth anniversary of the prisoner swap held between Hamas and Israel in 2011, when Israel released over 1,000 Palestinian prisoners in return for the release of the Israeli soldier, Gilad Shalit.

Shalit was captured from his tank during an incursion in Gaza, in 2006.

The Israeli occupation rearrested at least 50 former Palestinian prisoners, who were released by the prisoner swap in 2011.

