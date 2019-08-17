Israelis call for return of soldiers captured in Gaza

Scores of Israelis took part in a protest organised in Tel Aviv yesterday calling for the return of Israeli soldiers captured in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv, the family of Israeli soldier Oron Shaul organised the protest in Habima Square in Tel Aviv. The family said that the protesters are calling for the return of all Israeli soldiers captured in Gaza, Felesteen.ps reported.

On 23 July, Hamas’ military wing Al-Qassam said: “There is a real chance of reaching an achievement,” referring to the return of the captured Israeli soldiers.

The spokesman said that this “achievement” could be reached if the Israeli leadership “is serious” and “ready to pay the price” for the return of its soldiers