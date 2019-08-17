Portuguese / Spanish / English

Middle East Near You

Israelis call for return of soldiers captured in Gaza

August 17, 2019 at 12:01 pm | Published in: Israel, Middle East, News, Palestine
Placed at the Al-Saraya junction in Gaza, a billboard shows Shaul Arun, an Israeli solider, standing with jail bars around him [Mohammed Asad/Apaimages]
Placed at the Al-Saraya junction in Gaza, a billboard shows Oron Shaul, an Israeli solider, standing with jail bars around him [Mohammed Asad/Apaimages]
 August 17, 2019 at 12:01 pm

Scores of Israelis took part in a protest organised in Tel Aviv yesterday calling for the return of Israeli soldiers captured in the besieged Gaza Strip.

According to Hebrew-language newspaper Maariv, the family of Israeli soldier Oron Shaul organised the protest in Habima Square in Tel Aviv. The family said that the protesters are calling for the return of all Israeli soldiers captured in Gaza, Felesteen.ps reported.

READ: Gas bombs have become the Israeli weapon to kill ‘great march of return’ protestors

On 23 July, Hamas’ military wing Al-Qassam said: “There is a real chance of reaching an achievement,” referring to the return of the captured Israeli soldiers.

The spokesman said that this “achievement” could be reached if the Israeli leadership “is serious” and “ready to pay the price” for the return of its soldiers

Categories
IsraelMiddle EastNewsPalestine
Show Comments
Show Comments