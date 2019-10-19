DFLP calls for naming ministers who repaid stolen money to PA treasury

The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) called for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to name ministers and other officials who repaid stolen money from the PA’s treasury, Al-Watan Voice reported on Friday.

Last month the PA president, Mahmoud Abbas, ordered former ministers and officials to repay the stolen money.

The DFLP confirmed that the PA’s financial minister, Shukri Bishara, announced that he had returned $80,000, following Abbas’s order.

However, the public are still in the dark as to what happened with the other ministers and officials who were addressed by Abbas’s instruction.

“Graft is still on the top of the agenda of the public, in light of the PA’s financial crisis,” the DFLP stated, calling for the PA to be courageous in their handling of this issue.

The DFLP called for the PA to brief the public regarding the latest developments on this issue, and to announce the names of the officials who have returned the funds.

Read: PA launches new anti-money laundering banking system